European giants set to ‘get rid’ of €35m Liverpool, Spurs target with ‘permanent’ PL transfer mooted

FC Barcelona are reportedly planning to ‘get rid’ of Brighton loanee Ansu Fati next summer amid reports linking him with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brighton getting Fati on loan was one of the biggest surprise transfers during the recent summer transfer window.

Fati started just 12 times in La Liga last season but he had reportedly been insistent that he does not want to leave Barcelona.

Despite this, it became apparent during the latter stages of the summer window that a loan move away from the La Liga giants was on the cards and he was being heavily linked with Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brighton ended up beating rivals in the race to sign Fati, who has joined the Premier League outfit on a straight loan deal.

Fati is yet to start for Brighton in the Premier League but he scored his first goal for the Seagulls during their 6-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona are seemingly already planning for life without Fati, with Spanish outlet Sport reporting they will ‘seek a definitive transfer’ next year.

It is indicated that they have ‘decided to get rid of Fati if a suitable offer arrives’ after he ‘refused’ to join Wolves earlier this year as part of a swap deal involving Ruben Neves.

Talks ‘broke down at the last minute’ but Barcelona’s ‘idea is to permanently sell Fati or include him in an exchange’ next summer.

The report added: ‘Several Premier clubs are very attentive to its evolution because they understand that it could be a good market opportunity due to Barcelona’s need to sell.

‘Atletico Madrid were also interested and the option of a possible exchange for Joao Felix at the end of the season may be on the table with Jorge Mendes as head of operations’.

Ahead of Brighton’s heavy loss to Aston Villa, De Zerbi admitted that he is attempting to carefully manage Fati.

“Ansu played 45 minutes on Sunday against Bournemouth,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“Now, when I decide the first XI, I stay in my office with my staff and the medical staff.

“Ansu in the last period didn’t play so many games. If I play 90 minutes with him it is a big risk for him, for us.

“But the same is for (Adam) Lallana, for Welbeck. After the game I spoke with him and I told him he could play only 45 minutes to be in good condition for Saturday. Because on Saturday we have another big, big game.”

