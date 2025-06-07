Rasmus Hojlund might not be officially up for sale but Manchester United’s transfer ambitions and the striker’s under-par output in 2024-25 could tempt the Red Devils to sell him for the right fee this summer.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and remain keen on both Viktor Gyokeres and Bryan Mbeumo as well as a hosted of other reported targets as they look to bounce back from a dreadful 2024-25 season.

With money being heavily invested in attacking options for head coach Ruben Amorim, a sale or two wouldn’t do United any harm at all. Selling underperforming players at their highest possible price would be prudent when the chance to do so presents itself.

Despite failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, Hojlund is still popular with clubs in Serie A, where his performances for Atalanta in 2022-23 caught Man Utd’s eye in the first place.

The Denmark international has scored 14 goals in 62 games in the Premier League since he left Italy at the end of that season but it appears that some of the peninsula’s big hitters haven’t been put off by his inability to elevate himself beyond the quagmire of United’s recent form.

Still only 22, Hojlund’s potential reportedly remains of interest to Juventus. But it’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan who look to have stolen a march in their pursuit of a new frontman.

“Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a target for Internazionale, who have made informal inquiries about signing the £40 million-rated Manchester United striker,” reports correspondent James Ducker for The Telegraph.

“United are not actively seeking to offload Hojlund but both the club and player are understood to be aware of Inter’s interest.

“It is thought Inter would favour a loan move initially with an option or obligation to buy but United may insist on a sale with certain parameters as they look to raise cash to reinvest in Ruben Amorim’s squad.”

The Nerazzurri have had huge damage inflicted upon them on and off the pitch in recent weeks. After Napoli pipped them to the Serie A title with a win on the last day, Inter were beaten 5-0 by a rampant Paris Saint-Germain.

They are currently managerless after Simone Inzaghi was poached by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, though it’s believed that official confirmation of Cristian Chivu’s appointment is due on Monday.

The Romanian will inherit an ageing suite of strikers that includes 36-year-old Marko Arnautovic and 32-year-old Mehdi Teremi as well as captain Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, both 27.

“Inter have not been discouraged by Hojlund’s struggles in the Premier League and he is thought to feature prominently in their list of attacking targets,” adds Ducker.

“There is also thought to be recognition in Italy of the challenges he has faced at United, not least the burden placed on one so young to lead the line with little experienced support to learn off or lean on.”