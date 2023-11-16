European giants to offer Newcastle player ‘they’ve always wanted’ in stunning Guimaraes swap deal

Bruno Guimaraes signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle last month, but that hasn’t stopped top European clubs queueing up to sign him.

The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the Magpies’ most important players since joining the club in January 2022.

Guimaraes has made 74 appearances for Newcastle to date, scoring 11 goals and making eight assists in the process.

As previously reported by Football365, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are very interested in the £100m-rated star.

Barcelona are also thought to be big admirers of Guimaraes. It has even been claimed that his new deal could include a ‘secret clause’ that would allow him to join the Catalans for a cut-price fee of around £60m.

However, due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, they won’t be able to afford to pay that much any time soon.

As a result, the LaLiga champions could potentially table a part-exchange offer involving one of their best players to get a deal over the line.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, they are planning to do just that.

The report claims that Barcelona will look to improve their midfield options ahead of next season and have identified Guimaraes as a key target.

The Brazilian would ‘fit perfectly into Barcelona’s system,’ but they would have to offer ‘one of their best players’ to convince Newcastle to part ways with him.

Mundo Deportivo think that Raphinha could be used in a part-exchange offer for Guimaraes. Newcastle have reportedly ‘always wanted him’ and he has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou.

The former Leeds winger has started just one LaLiga match so far this season, which has led to speculation about his future.

Raphinha has indeed been linked with Newcastle in the past. It was claimed during the summer window that the Magpies saw an offer rejected for him.

Eddie Howe may well be an admirer of Raphinha, but it still seems highly unlikely that the manager would allow Guimaraes to leave the club at any price, given his importance to the team.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Barcelona do offer Raphinha in a swap deal for the midfielder, as the report from Mundo Deportivo suggests.

