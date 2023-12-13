European giants ‘tracking’ Greenwood; Man Utd transfer ‘clause’ emerges with return not ‘ruled out’

According to reports, La Liga giants FC Barcelona and other European giants are ‘tracking’ Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

At the start of this year, charges against Greenwood relating to attempted rape and assault were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Man Utd were reportedly planning on sanctioning a return for Greenwood ahead of this season but the club pulled a U-turn after they were faced with heavy criticism as some of their staff members threatened to resign.

The Red Devils instead looked to find a new home for Greenwood and after being linked with several clubs around Europe, he joined La Liga side Getafe on loan.

The 22-year-old has made a promising start to this season as he has two goals and three assists in his 12 La Liga appearances.

Getafe chief Angel Corres recently told reporters that they are willing to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis next year.

“We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester [United],” Corres told reporters.

“But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them. It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole [of the contract] because we have a percentage and to buy the rest.

“I believe a lot [in Greenwood]. From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester [United] to see if they are happy. The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him.

“He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

OPINION: Man Utd… Ten Hag sack looming despite caveats compared to Liverpool and Arsenal

TalkSPORT are now reporting that ‘Greenwood is being tracked by several top European clubs including Barcelona’. The report added.

‘The Spanish giants have sent scouts to watch Manchester United striker Greenwood in action during his loan spell at Getafe. ‘Along with Barcelona, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have also had scouts watching the 22-year-old’s matches this campaign. ‘Getafe are also keen to sign Greenwood permanently at the end of the season. And they have a clause entitling them to 20 per cent of any fee if he is sold to another club.’

A separate report from 90min has claimed ‘a return to United can’t be fully ruled out, though no final decision will be made on whether Greenwood stays or leaves until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment has been formalised and the club’s new footballing department appointed’.