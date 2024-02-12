Europe’s best XI of new signings in 2023-24, feat. Arsenal, Madrid, Bayern…

Clubs including Tottenham, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich can be pretty satisfied with some of their marquee acquisitions last summer.

While the jury remains out on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, several last summer’s most expensive signings have hit the ground running to justify their big-money fees, while there have been some notable bargains at surprise packages like Bayer Leverkusen and Girona.

We’ve put together a full XI from across Europe’s top five leagues of the best signings of the 2023-24 campaign. Disagree with our picks? Let us know @planetfutebol.

Read the article at Planet Football.