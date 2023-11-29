Europe’s biggest clubs are queuing up for Brazil’s new maestro & his monstrous right foot

Having seen rivals Argentina take all the glory in the last few years, Brazil are hitting back hard with a cluster of sensational youth prospects, but few are as primed and ready as the teenager forcing a major European bidding war.

Eighteen is a very formative year in most people’s lives. The first of official adulthood, where the world opens up to you in full.

For most of us, it signifies finally being able to stroll into the shop or a pub and proudly buy alcohol, knowing you’re armed with a perfectly valid ID that means you cannot fail to be served.

Between that, the near-daily runs to the pie shop at college and the transition from smashing Xbox to glugging pints, it’s no wonder we aren’t where Gabriel Moscardo is right now.

For the full article, please click here.