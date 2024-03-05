Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Gabriel Jesus ‘lacks coolness in front of goal’ and would like to see Mikel Arteta sign Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

The Gunners have been scoring for fun in recent weeks but are expected to sign a striker at the end of the season.

Eddie Nketiah was an unused substitute in Monday’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United and has failed to impress this term.

Meanwhile, Jesus has proven himself to have a lack of cutting edge in the final third and seems to perform better on the wing.

Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres has been strongly linked with the Premier League club, although there is also interest coming from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with Wett Freunde (quotes via Sport Witness), Petit has said Ferguson or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are good transfer options for Arteta and director of football Edu Gaspar.

“Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of goal,” the Frenchman said. “Perhaps a big-name new signing would somehow give him wings,” said Petit.

“I think Osimhen is more likely to move elsewhere, for example to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United, because they simply have more money. Evan Ferguson would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness.”

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reported on Tuesday that there is ‘room to negotiate’ with Sporting in the summer despite reports that Gyokeres will cost his €100million release clause.

The report adds that Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also keen.

Meanwhile, Petit has heaped praise on Gunners centre-back William Saliba, who “is one of the best central defenders in England”.

Saliba has been outstanding for Arsenal since making his debut for the club in August 2022.

“Saliba is one of the best central defenders in England,” Petit said. “He’s a warrior.

“He radiates a lot of calm and personality on the pitch. He has made progress in reading the game and managing depth.

“He relied a bit on his strength and speed, but he has now adapted to the demands of English football.

“With his physical size, he could contribute more on offensive free kicks, similar to John Terry or Rio Ferdinand. He will continue on his path, I have no doubt about that.”

Petit also praised Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes and was asked if they are the best duo in England.

He said: “Both were already excellent in 2022/23, but William Saliba was out of action for weeks due to injury, but this season they have developed a bit further, so that they hardly allow any chances for the opponent and complement each other perfectly.

“It’s certainly unpleasant for any striker in the world to come up against this duo.”

