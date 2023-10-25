Everton face 12-point deduction over alleged financial breaches; Carragher sends warning to Man City

According to reports, The Premier League has recommended a deduction of up to 12 points for Everton over alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Premier Lague have asked an independent commission hearing charges against the Merseyside outfit to impose a severe punishment for their alleged wrongdoing.

A 12-point deduction would leave Everton on minus-five points in this season’s table. The club and the Premier League are yet to comment on the report.

The league referred the club to the commission in March over an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules over a period ending with the 2021-22 season.

The league’s P&S rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton – who are 19th in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – said in a statement issued on the day that news of the referral was confirmed: “The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.”

Everton have recorded annual losses for five consecutive years – more than £430million in total over the period.

The club are the subject of a takeover bid by American private investment firm 777 Partners, which last week denied a New York Times report that its bid had stalled because of a failure to supply information to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher – who was a boyhood Everton supporter – thinks more should be made of Man City’s charges as they could “end up in the National League North” if the Premier League’s stance on Sean Dyche’s side is anything to go by.

“The PL want a 12-point deduction for Everton for one charge. Man City are going to end up in the National League North if the PL get their way!” Carragher tweeted.

“Unbelievable the amount of stories that come out of Everton’s situation. But Man City’s, which has 114 more charges and gone on for much longer, has all gone very quiet.”

