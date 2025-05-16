David Moyes will oversee Everton's first season at their new stadium.

Everton have agreed a deal with a Liverpool-based legal firm to become the naming rights partner for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The new arena will be named the Hill Dickinson Stadium after the company, with David Moyes in charge of their first season in the new ground in 2025/2026.

Everton will play their final match at Goodison Park on Sunday when they host Southampton in the Premier League.

With a capacity of 52,888, the Hill Dickinson Stadium will officially open in August.

Everton said the partnership with Hill Dickinson, which was founded in 1810 – 68 years before the football club – is “a long-term agreement”.

The move will offer a new revenue stream for Everton that will help to drive the club forward amid plans to hold concerts and international sporting events, including the Rugby League Ashes series and Euro 2028.

Upon confirmation of the deal, Angus Kinnear, the new Everton chief executive officer, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward.

“This partnership goes beyond branding — it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence, and the regeneration of our city.

“Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together.”

Craig Scott, chief executive officer of Hill Dickinson, said: “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“We believe deeply in what this project stands for — a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future.

“This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.

“As Hill Dickinson continues to grow internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots — and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe.”