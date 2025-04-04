Everton vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

This famous old fixture will be played for the 213th time when Everton play host to Arsenal in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday.

David Moyes’ unbeaten return to Merseyside crashed to a halt at Anfield on Wednesday night, though he must be pleased with his side’s effort in a 1-0 defeat.

It was a bittersweet night for Mikel Arteta as he kept the pressure on Arne Slot with a 2-1 win over Fulham, losing Jurrien Timber and Gabriel to injury in the process.

Even before the Scottish Messiah returned to the dugout, Everton stood firm and battled their way to a 0-0 draw against a full-strength team in the reverse fixture.

Without the hardest thing to come out of Brazil since Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu anchoring their defence, the Gunners may struggle to keep the Toffees at bay.

This has all the makings of a fixture full of last-ditch tackles, desperate blocks, and the obligatory over-the-top celebrations aimed at the crowd because you never get to score a goal.

Arsenal are particularly adept at coming through such fixtures, but they could meet their match on Saturday, and their two-inch shin pads will be no match for the flying studs of James Tarkowski.





Everton vs Arsenal prediction:

David Moyes took Everton on a nine-match unbeaten streak before the 1-0 defeat at Anfield. Had Beto’s breakaway chance not resulted in him rattling the post, it may have been 10.

Arsenal will find life very uncomfortable as they prepare to visit Goodison Park for the final time, where the Toffees are protecting a five-match unbeaten run.

Their task will be much harder if Timber and Gabriel are ruled out. Given that expected goals already suggest the hosts offer value, that would only strengthen the case.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw when they visited in February, just one of seven Everton matches in which both teams have scored in their previous 10 fixtures.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw when they met at the Emirates Stadium in December, seven months removed from Kai Havertz scoring an 89th-minute winner in the previous meeting.

Arsenal have won one of their previous six visits to this ground, a battling 1-0 win in 2023. Everything points towards another competitive contest.

Everton team news

Everton gave a good account of themselves at Anfield, and the same starting eleven should be fit enough to play again on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford endured a hairy moment when chopping down Darwin Nunez inside the box, only to realise the whistle had already gone for an earlier infringement.

The marauding Jake O’Brien will flank Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski with Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left.

There are question marks over Dwight McNeil, Jesper Lindstrom and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, all of whom are back in training, but a lack of match fitness may see them settle for a place on the bench.

Beto caused Liverpool problems on Wednesday and will fancy his chances if Arsenal’s backline is depleted.

Everton expected line-up

Pickford – O’Brien, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko – Garner, Gueye – Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz – Beto

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of Timber and Gabriel after they limped out of Tuesday’s win over Fulham.

Arsenal’s Brazilian wall uncharacteristically stayed down with a hamstring complaint in the 16th minute of the match before hobbling off.

Timber’s injury appeared less severe, but we won’t know until Arteta provides an update in his pre-match press conference. With Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Riccardo Calafiori already ruled out, Thomas Partey could be deployed at right-back.

Jorginho may replace Partey in the midfield, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard retaining their places on either side of him.

The continued absence of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz means Mikel Merino, who scored midweek, will continue up front. Bukayo Saka is an option out wide but may lack full-match fitness.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly – Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard – Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli

Everton vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

Everton vs Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate at 12:30 on Saturday, April 5. There will be full-match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Everton vs Arsenal stats

– As they prepare to meet for the 213th time, Everton vs Arsenal remains the fourth most-played fixture in English top-flight history.

– Both teams have scored in seven of Everton’s last 10 matches and seven of Arsenal’s previous 10 away matches.

– Everton were unbeaten in nine Premier League matches before the Liverpool defeat.

– Everton have avoided defeat in five of six meetings with Arsenal at Goodison Park.

– Everton have scored in at least one meeting with Arsenal in each of the last 12 seasons.

– Arsenal have struggled in trips to Merseyside, winning three of 26 trips to either Everton or Liverpool.

David Moyes (Everton) quotes

To follow…

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) quotes

On Saka’s return:

“I think it’s a beautiful moment to see how much our people love, respect and admire Bukayo.

“He’s not a surprise to any of us, and I think the best example is his reaction. Immediately after scoring a goal, what does he do? He goes and says thank you for all the hard work that all the sports science guys, physios and everybody involved in the recovery have done for him to be in the condition that he is.

“I think he lifted the stadium, the energy, and it’s great to have him back.”

Everton vs Arsenal referee stats:

Darren England will take charge of his fourth Everton match of the season at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The experienced Premier League referee previously oversaw a 1-0 win against Brentford, a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, and a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

England has officiated some of the most dramatic fixtures we’ve seen this campaign, including Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves, Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win away to Man United, United’s 3-2 win against Ipswich, and Tottenham’s 5-0 rout of Southampton.

He’s averaging a penalty and a red card every five matches this season, though his yellow card average of 4.21 per 90 minutes is in keeping with other referees.

The home team are unbeaten in five matches when England is at the whistle for Gunners fixtures.