According to reports, Premier League outfit Everton are ‘confident’ that they will ‘escape’ a second points deduction for financial breaches.

Sean Dyche‘s side made a strong start to this term and they looked on course for a mid-table finish before their breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules plunged their season into doubt.

Toffees await FFP verdict

After having their case referred to an independent commission, Everton were docked ten points in November but they have since had this deduction reduced to six points following a successful appeal.

Nottingham Forest have been facing similar charges and it was recently announced that they have been deducted six points for their offence.

It was ruled that their wrongdoing was worthy of a six-point deduction but their compliance during the process saw them gain two points back.

It is not all over for Everton as they are facing a second hearing, which is due to begin later this month.

Football finance expert Rob Wilson has warned Everton that they are “likely to get another points deduction”.

READ MORE: Ranking the relegation candidates by how much we’d like them to go down



Wilson told i: “ [The Forest verdict] means Everton are likely to get another points deduction, which I wasn’t anticipating. The Premier League don’t have a handbook that says if you breach by X, Y will happen, but they’re increasingly now writing that as they go along.

“The size of the breach from the second charge will now go into a scale. [Another four points] seems likely, which will take them to the 10 they had in the first place.”

Everton ‘confident’

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Everton are “confident” that they can avoid a points deduction completely in their second hearing’.

Regarding the reasons behind Everton’s ‘confidence’, the report explains.

‘Sources have told Football Insider that the Merseyside club have grown in confidence that their penalty could be reduced to zero following the verdict of Nottingham Forest’s hearing. ‘Everton are hopeful that double jeopardy will be considered in their second hearing given that two of their last three financial accounts have already been punished in their first charge. ‘They are also confident that they have acted in good faith and complied with the investigation leaving senior figures hopeful that they will get a similar reduction in their punishment to Nottingham Forest. ‘There is now a growing feeling at Goodison Park that an expected three-point penalty could be reduced down to zero because of mitigating factors and compliance.’

READ MORE: Man Utd up to mid-table but top three still top three in the Barclays Mood Rankings

