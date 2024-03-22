Brands says he ‘moved heaven and earth’ to bring Arsenal boss Arteta to Everton

Former Everton director of football Marcel Brands insists he “moved heaven and earth” to bring Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta back to Goodison Park.

The Spaniard was at Manchester City at the time as assistant manager to Pep Guardiola but was already attracting admirers for his coaching.

Brands: I moved heaven and earth for Arteta

Arteta joined Arsenal in 2019 to take on his first management role and the former midfielder has transformed the Gunners’ hopes on the pitch after a few early wobbles.

Arsenal pushed Man City all the way last season in the Premier League title race and the Gunners are currently top of the standings this campaign, leading Liverpool on goal difference and third-placed City by a point.

There was a lot of hope at Everton that former PSV Eindhoven director of football Brands could transform the Toffees’ recruitment when he was appointed in 2018.

He had an unsuccessful time at Goodison Park and eventually left in 2021 and he seemingly failed to get total control over signings during his time at the Premier League club.

Brands has revealed in an interview with SoccerNews that he wanted to bring Arteta – who has been linked to Barcelona in recent months – to Everton and even visited the current Arsenal boss at his house to try and persuade him.

The former Everton director of football said: “I moved heaven and earth to bring Arteta to Everton. He is also a former player of course. I spent the entire evening at his house and I saw him as the ideal man for us. I immediately saw a top trainer. At the time he was still an assistant to Pep Guardiola and he was busy with other things. But you saw that he was becoming a top trainer.”

Brands added: “I only heard positive things. Also within the club Everton. Then I was at his house to sound him out and I got so excited. So well prepared, and that passion came out everywhere. His mouth, his nose and his ears. I thought this is the trainer, but for the long term.”

Cesc Fabregas: Arsenal was merged into a big mess

Cesc Fabregas has praised Arteta’s impact at Arsenal since taking over in 2019 and reckons his compatriot has removed the “toxicity” from the club.

Fabregas said on the Planet Premier League podcast: “I think it’s quite simple. Arsenal was merged into a big mess.

“I think there was too many people talking. There was a lot of toxicity I would say within the club. It doesn’t necessarily need to be in the club, but around the club and he [Arteta] just came in.

“He had an idea, he had his methodology, style of play, and he put it all together. He had the bravery, even though he’s a young coach, to put it all together and to say, right, this is the standards, this is what I want to do.

“I think he keeps repeating those words. In press conferences, he talks about intentions, he talks about character, about running, about standards.

“This is what he put in place – hardworking people, young people that really want to play for the badge, want to be there for the club, want to make the club grow.

“He took away all this toxicity around the club that was hurting the players, was hurting the managers and he’s doing really well.”

