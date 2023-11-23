Everton brutally told to ‘take their medicine’ as Keane urges them to ‘learn from past mistakes’

Roy Keane has told Everton to “take their medicine,” move forward from their points deduction and “learn from their past mistakes” going forwards.

The Toffees were recently handed a 10-point deduction following months of investigation. It was deemed that they had broken the Premier League’s profitability and and sustainability rules.

They were plunged to second from bottom of the league after the deduction, with only Burnley below them, with both sides on four points.

Everton deemed the decision “wholly disproportionate and unjust” and fans have been up in arms regarding the points deduction.

However, Keane has brutally told the club to take it on the chin and move forwards.

“Could Everton just hold their hands up and take their medicine?” he said on Stick To Football.

“I know it’s extreme with 10 points, but it brings a bit of closure to Everton after a difficult few years, and we all think that from a football point of view, they’ll still be able to stay up.”

Indeed, Keane and many others feel the Toffees will be able to claw their way back up the table and avoid the drop. They are just two points from safety at the moment, and have either won on drawn half of their games so far.

As such, Keane feels they need not worry about what has happened, but learn from it and focus on the job ahead.

“They’ll have enough to stay up, have got a cup game coming up, and can try and get the feel-good factor back in the club and take their medicine, have closure, move on, and learn from their past mistakes,” he added.

If they are to stay up, they’ll likely not remain too angry at the decision come the end of the season.

With that being said, Keane’s punditry colleague, Gary Neville, feels Everton’s “trust and faith” in the Premier League will have “gone completely” after the decision.

That might help to give them the fire to fight on the pitch, though, and therefore may not actually be that bad.

