Everton: Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester to ‘withdraw’ £300m threat; new ‘settlement’ plan revealed

According to reports, Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City are ‘to withdraw their planned claim for compensation’ against Everton.

Last month, it was confirmed that Everton have been docked 10 points by an independent commission after they were found to have broken one of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Clubs were only allowed to lose up to £105m over three years up until the end of the 2021/22 campaign but Everton were found to have lost £124.5m.

Burnley, Leeds and Leicester – who suffered relegation from the relegation during this time – have been of the argument that Everton’s rule break contributed to their demise and it was recently reported that the three teams have ‘agreed’ to sue the Toffees for £300m.

On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Everton have appealed the independent commission’s verdict and they will hope that their points deduction is reduced.

A report from The Daily Mail now claims ‘Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are set to withdraw their planned claim for compensation against Everton in favour of seeking a negotiated settlement with the club’. The report explains.

‘Mail Sport has learned that the aggrieved clubs have held talks over the last few days ahead of a deadline to make a formal claim to the Premier League’s independent commission, and are leaning towards holding private discussions with Everton. ‘The commission’s imposition of a 10-point penalty on Everton a fortnight ago initially increased the clubs’ resolve to claim as they would all have avoided relegation from the Premier League had the sanction been applied during the seasons in which Everton were found to have breached spending rules, but following further discussions it appears they may opt to negotiate instead. ‘As previously reported by Mail Sport there are major doubts over Everton’s ability to pay any fine imposed by the commission, as the club are relying on £20million-a-month loans from prospective buyers 777Partners to fund their day-to-day operations, which would leave them facing administration and a further nine-point penalty. ‘Despite feeling aggrieved by the Premier League’s handling of the matter Burnley, Leeds are Leicester are also conscious of not wanting to be responsible for forcing Everton into administration, a consideration which has influenced their thinking. ‘If Everton agree to negotiate the case would go to arbitration rather than being heard by the Premier League’s independent commission that imposed the 10-point penalty.’

