James Garner reacts after Everton reject £65m Chelsea bid

Chelsea have had a bid for James Garner rejected by Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window, according to a source, who has also revealed that the midfielder is happy to stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With AS Monaco deciding not to sell Lamine Camara to Chelsea in the final hours of deadline day, the London club’s owners, BlueCo, started to look at alternatives.

Enzo Fernandez was on his way to Manchester City, so Chelsea needed to sign a replacement.

According to reliable Everton transfer insider, The Bobble, which has almost 85,000 followers on X, Chelsea were ready to pay £65million to the Toffees for Garner.

However, David Moyes’s side decided to reject the offer for the former Manchester United midfielder.

The 25-year-old England international midfielder himself is said to be happy to continue his career at Everton, with him being under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2030.

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Everton reject Chelsea approach for James Garner

The Bobble wrote on X at 9:49am on September 2: “Chelsea made a late attempt to sign James Garner from Everton on deadline day.

“Chelsea valued the midfielder at £65 million but the approach was rejected by the club with Garner also being happy on Merseyside”

Anthony Martial offered to Everton

While Everton turned down Chelsea’s approach for Garner, the Toffees failed to sign Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco.

The former Arsenal striker was initially ready to join Everton, but the USA international eventually decided against a move to the Toffees.

With Beto leaving for Fiorentina, Everton are now in desperate need to sign a free agent striker.

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According to TEAMtalk, former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been offered to Everton.

The Frenchman has been without a club since June after mutually terminating his contract with Mexican club CF Monterrey.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported: ‘We understand that, before the transfer window closed, intermediaries made contact with a number of clubs in England to make them aware that Martial would be open to a return to the Premier League.

‘We can reveal that Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur have all been spoken to in recent days about the possibility of signing the former United forward.

‘The approaches do not mean that all seven clubs are actively pursuing Martial, but they have been made aware of his availability and his willingness to consider offers from England.

‘Martial is now assessing his options as a free agent and is not restricted by the closure of the transfer window, meaning he can still join a club once the window has shut.’

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