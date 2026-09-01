Everton are believed to be close to agreeing a deal for a Manchester United striker, with a deal for centre-forward Folarin Balogun looking likely to collapse.

The Toffees are desperate for a striker, having allowed Beto to leave for Fiorentina. That move left Thierno Barry as the only senior striker in the squad.

Everton thought they’d rectified that by agreeing a deal for Balogun. Indeed, the Merseyside club were set to pay €45million (£38.6m) to Monaco for the USMNT striker.

But it’s now being suggested that the deal is going to collapse.

Everton have instead turned their attention to United striker Zirkzee, who’s been a target for a number of clubs across Europe this summer but has remained at Old Trafford until now.

Journalist Alan Myers reported that Everton had made a bid to sign the United man, with Fabrizio Romano reiterating that information, suggesting contact was underway after the Red Devils had rejected approaches from Italian clubs.

The biggest update on the pursuit comes from Ben Jacobs, who writes: ‘BREAKING: Joshua Zirkzee to Everton on loan is close to being agreed.’

In an update following that crucial news, the insider revealed an understanding that the loan deal includes a buy option for the Toffees, but not the value at which that would be possible.

Folarin Balogun deal update

A number of insiders have suggested the reason Balogun’s deal has begun to stutter is that he has failed his medical at Everton. However, some state the move is still being worked on at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, the failed medical means the deal can’t be completed, but Monaco are pushing to make it happen anyway.

It sounds as if the Ligue 1 side are adamant about bringing some money in and are therefore driving hard to ensure a sale goes through.

Amid that potential stance, there have been reports that though they’d convinced midfielder Lamine Camara to stay at the club amid a push from Chelsea, Balogun’s failed medical has changed all plans.

There is now said to be an agreement nearing over a move to Stamford Bridge for the midfielder, with a €50million (£43m) price tag revealed.

It sounds as if Balogun won’t, then, be exiting Monaco this summer, but with some insiders stating there is still a deal being worked on, it’s not 100 per cent clear yet.

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