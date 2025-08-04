Everton are ‘confident’ that they’ll complete a Chelsea raid ‘very soon’ and are planning a third attempt to land an electric winger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Everton have signed four players so far this summer in attempts to finally ensure they are not in a relegation battle. David Moyes engineered their best finish in the last five seasons of 13th last time out, and will be looking to keep climbing.

He has signed Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers so far, and has a couple of other good players in his sights.

Transfer insider Romano reported on Monday that Everton had submitted an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Interest in him has been evident for a while, and Romano now states club-to-club talks are underway for a permanent transfer, with the Blues open to that, and currently discussing the terms of the move.

Romano has followed up just over an hour later, stating Everton are ‘confident’ to get the deal for Dewsbury-Hall done ‘very soon’ as everything is almost agreed with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, he also states that Everton ‘remain in talks’ with Southampton over the signing of Tyler Dibling, and they have intentions of getting a deal for the electric winger done after seeing two bids turned away.

According to reports, an initial £27million bid was pushed back, before the Saints also turned down a £35million bid with another £8million worth of add-ons.

The Championship side’s valuation is now said to be around £45million, per Lyall Thomas, so it seems Everton are not too far away from being able to land the man who made the most Premier League dribbles among teenagers last season.

Toffees boss Moyes seems sure that new signings will be coming through the door, though did not name any specific players.

He said: “Not going to shout out names because there have been that many, I wouldn’t know where to start. We are trying to improve and we need to have a stronger squad but I am really confident we will have quite a few new players in. I am really positive we will have quite a few new players before the window shuts.”

Dewsbury-Hall’s potential sale by Chelsea could be among a few departures this summer, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson among the players who look to be surplus to requirements.

