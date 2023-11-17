Everton deducted ten points for breach of financial fair play rules

Everton have been docked 10 points by an independent commission after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees have been plunged into 19th in the Premier League as a result, on four points, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

The league referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season.

The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

More to follow…