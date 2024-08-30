Everton defender Holgate ‘in talks’ over shock Championship switch after stint with bitter rivals

Everton defender Mason Holgate is reportedly ‘in talks’ to join Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon having fallen through.

Holgate has never been offered particularly consistent minutes during his time with the Toffees. His most league appearances were 28, in his second campaign at the club, 2020/21.

Two seasons later, he played just eight Premier League games, missing a few through injury, and not being picked for a number of others. He spent last term away from the club, with a loan to then-Championship Southampton, and now-Championship Sheffield United.

Holgate has played five minutes back at Goodison Park this term, and according to Sky Sports, he is in talks over a shock move.

It is stated that Sheffield Wednesday ‘are in talks’ over the signing of the defender.

It comes after a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon fell through earlier in the summer. The French outfit finished sixth in the top flight last season, in contrast to Wednesday, who scraped to survival in the Championship.

A move to the Sheffield outfit after a stint with their bitter rivals United last season would not be taken well by some.

However, for a side who struggled to stop attacks last season, a player with 137 games of Premier League experience should be a good addition to the backline.

Everton are also in talks over the inbound transfer of Orel Mangala. That transfer has been in the works for a short while, and it’s stated it is ‘still progressing as planned’.

