Everton boss Dyche: ‘We can’t stare at the Premier League table all day long’

Sean Dyche believes tackling the many dramas he has faced as Everton boss this year has helped make him a better manager.

Everton play their final game of an eventful 2023 when they head to Wolves on Saturday, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats at the hands of Tottenham and Manchester City.

It is 11 months since Dyche took over at Goodison Park, replacing Frank Lampard with a mission to save the club from relegation, something they only managed to do on the final day of last season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

The off-field issues have only increased this season with Everton docked 10 points for breaching Premier League financial rules – an penalty the club has appealed against – while there is continuing uncertainty over a takeover bid from 777 Partners.

Amid all of that, Dyche has overseen a considerable improvement in results compared to last term, even if that does not currently show in the Premier League table, with Everton hovering just about the bottom three after that 10-point penalty was taken into account.

Asked to sum up 2023, Dyche simply said: “Interesting. There’s no better word. Interesting.”

“Being a better manager is a constant process, learning as you go,” Dyche added. “You’ve got some knowledge of course to get there in the first place and you use that bank of knowledge but equally different things happen and plenty has happened here.

“It’s navigating a way through it, some of what you believe in and some of what you learn…

“Relatively speaking to the situation I walked into, I think there’s been a shift forward. I think everyone knows that. The players certainly know that and the staff do too, but the league table does not suggest that because of the 10 points.

“If the league table had the 10 points (restored) I think everyone would agree there’s been a lot of work done by so many – not just me – and there’s been a big shift to where it is now. The 10 points thing sways it a little bit but generally speaking there’s been a lot learned and a lot more to do.”

After the penalty was imposed in November, Everton lost their first match, 3-0 at home to Manchester United and sat second-bottom of the league, but they then responded with four straight wins that changed the mood considerably.

The conversation has changed again in the last week, however, with those consecutive defeats coming just as Luton have been picking up points, threatening to drag Everton back into the bottom three again.

“That’s just the reality of taking 10 points away from a team,” Dyche said. “Looking at the run we had and where we could have been compared to where it is, I’ll take it.

“When the 10 points were taken, where the table was then and where it is now, I’ll take it.

“It’s certainly going in the right direction even after that. Add in the injuries and some suspensions and there’s been a healthy return. We can’t stare at the league table all day long. We know the reality of it.”

While Everton still hope to get at least some of those points back on appeal, Dyche said he had told his players to accept the situation as it stands.

“It’s literally how it is now and anything else is a bonus,” he said. “The mentality has to be that. Keep working hard in games, working hard in training and you’ll get your rewards.

“It’s half-a-season’s work, there’s going to be another half and it’s going to be very important.”