Everton to sack Dyche? Toffees tipped to appoint Moyes after ‘very worrying’ form

Everton could re-appoint David Moyes if they decide to sack Sean Dyche this season, according to former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker

The Toffees prop up the Premier League table after losing all four of their matches so far, with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa the second successive game where Everton have surrendered a 2-0 lead.

It is the first time since 1958 that Everton have lost their first four league games and they will be hoping for a change of fortune next week against winless Leicester, who also let slip a two-goal lead in Saturday’s draw at Crystal Palace.

Everton did manage to draw against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night before losing on penalties to Russell Martin’s side.

That has piled further pressure on former Burnley boss Dyche – who is out of contract in the summer – with the 53-year-old needing results to pick up sooner rather than later.

And former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Reo-Coker reckons Moyes – who is out of work after leaving the Hammers at the end of last season – would be a good replacement if Dyche loses his job.

Speaking on the BBC’s ‘Premier League Review’, Reo-Coker said: “I’m not putting words out there. I’m not putting it out there, but there is a certain David Moyes, who knows that club very well, inside out, who currently isn’t managing anyone.

“And the pressure is different now on Sean Dyche, where Everton might look to change manager and bring someone else in for new ideas or a fresh start. But it’s very worrying.”

Having spent the last few seasons battling at the wrong end of the table, Dyche did not expect Everton to coast through the start of the new season, but neither did he foresee their current plight.

“I wasn’t coming into this season thinking we are going to breeze through it, absolutely not,” he said after losing their Premier League match at Aston Villa.

“I’ve been in the game a long time. I know where the challenges are within that squad and the obvious ones are the numbers, people are not fully fit.

“We’ve lost players to injuries and these are the challenges that come your way so no way was I expecting it to be a walk in the park.

“But equally had a lot of belief in this side to not get off to the start we’ve had so that’s a surprise and something we have to correct obviously.

“But, I didn’t come into this season thinking everything was solved because we finished strong last season, absolutely not. There’s massive challenges ahead, we need to correct and that’s my job and my responsibility.”