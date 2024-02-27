According to reports, Everton ‘expect’ to be docked further points once a verdict is reached on their second charge for breaking Premier League rules.

On the pitch, Everton have surpassed expectations this season as had it not been for their points deduction, they would be around mid-table after being tipped by many to be relegated before this campaign started.

But off-field matters have plunged Everton’s season into disarray. In November 2023, it was confirmed that the Merseyside club have been docked ten points by an independent commission for breaking one of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Rules state that Premier League teams are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years but Everton were found to have lost £19.5m when submitting their accounts in 2021/22.

Everton appealed this verdict and it was announced on Monday that their initial ten-point deduction has been reduced to six. This lifts them to 15th in the Premier League and they are currently five points above the bottom three.

In response to this verdict, a statement from Everton read: “While the club is still digesting the appeal board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

“We understand the appeal board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the club made the commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the nine-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

“The club is also particularly pleased with the appeal board’s decision to overturn the original commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith.

“That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”

Everton are not completely out of the woods yet, though. They have another charge hanging over their heads as they have been accused of the same offence for their 2022/23 accounts.

Now a report from Football Insider claims Everton ‘expect a 12-point deduction in total’. They explain.

‘Everton expect to be handed another six-point deduction for their second charge once their hearing is concluded, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Sources with knowledge of the process say Everton are expecting to receive a smaller deduction next time, of around six points, potentially taking their total punishment for the two breaches to a 12-point deduction. ‘Football Insider revealed in January that Everton’s 10-point deduction would be reduced to six but they face a ‘devastating’ new six-point deduction for their second charge. ‘After their 10-point reduction was reduced, Everton published a club statement that said they are ‘satisfied’ with their appeal verdict but are still ‘digesting’ the decision. The appeal board responsible for Everton’s case admitted in their statement that they made ‘legal errors’ in their initial decision.’

