Everton face fight to keep ‘top-quality’ Man Utd target as £25m exit is tooted amid rival interest

According to reports, Everton will face a fight to keep centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the coming months amid interest from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old left Carlisle United during the winter transfer window in 2020 to sign for the Premier League outfit.

Branthwaite enjoyed a brilliant spell on loan in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven last season as he made 36 appearances for the Dutch side.

The centre-back returned to Everton ahead of this season and he has impressed for Sean Dyche’s team during the early weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

The England U21 international was linked with a move away from Everton during the summer transfer window. He was linked with Man Utd amid claims he is valued at around £25m by the Toffees.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Champions League clubs are also keeping an eye on Braithwaite’s situation and they may be forced to sell him next year as his current contract expires in 2025.

BBC Radio Merseyside journalist Mike Hughes has hailed Branthwaite, who “reads the game exceptionally”.

“It’s a long time since I’ve seen a more composed 21-year-old centre-back,” Hughes said (via BBC Sport). “He reads the game exceptionally well, and that means it appears as if he always has time on the ball. He’s strong and determined in the tackle.

“He’s often described as a left-footed central defender – but he’s actually right-footed. However, he’s so accomplished with both feet that there is genuine belief that he’s left-footed.”

READ MORE: Arsenal trio, Man Utd, Newcastle duos among XI of players who seized Carabao Cup chance



Hughes also thinks “there will be interest in him” during the “2024 transfer windows”.

“Branthwaite has all the qualities required to become a top-quality central defender. There were rumours of big-money offers for him during the summer and, make no mistake, there’ll be interest in him come the 2024 transfer windows,” he added.

“His best years are all in front of him. Branthwaite is not just talented – he’s a difference-maker.”

Branthwaite’s Everton teammate James Tarkowski recently praised the young centre-back, who has been tipped to “go to the very top of the game”.

“He’s calm, technically very good, physical and quick. He’s also got size,” Tarkowski said.

“He’s got everything to go to the very top of the game, especially for his age. I didn’t see too much of him last season, so this was my first real look and I’ve been really impressed.”

READ MORE: Man Utd expectation now has to be three Old Trafford games, three victories

