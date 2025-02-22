Everton fan Tony Bellew was fuming after the Toffees were forced to settle for a draw against Manchester United, claiming the referee was a ‘cheat’ for ‘disgracefully robbing’ them of a penalty.

Everton were in fine form for much of the game against United. They went two goals to the good inside 33 minutes, through Beto and then Abdoulaye Doucoure.

United got themselves level with 10 minutes of regular time to go, and the game became very end-to-end beyond that point, with both sides find themselves with big chances.

Everton thought they’d been given a huge one, when Ashley Young felt contact from Harry Maguire and went down in the box, but though a penalty was given, Andy Madley was told by VAR to assess the perceived foul, and overturned it.

High-profile Toffees fan Bellew was not happy, taking to X to voice his feelings on the officiating, stating: ‘Typical at Goodison!! Referee knows what he’s seen in real time and then the powers that be tell him to change his mind and what does he do?? He disgracefully robs us of a penalty that he gave! He was at it all day!! Couldn’t do enough for them.. #Cheats’.

It was felt by former Toffee James McFadden that the club probably felt they had left victory out there, but he did not state one way or the other if he thought the penalty should have stood.

“It feels like points dropped for Everton no doubt. How they started the game and how they played in the first half and then how they played for parts of the second half too,” he said.

“Then there is the contentious penalty decision from the referee. No doubt a feeling of points dropped for Everton.”

