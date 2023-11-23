Everton ‘file official complaint’ as ‘board rage’ at £300m decision with club at risk of ‘financial crisis’

According to reports, Everton have ‘filed an official complaint over their £300million legal case’ involving Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the Toffees have been docked 10 points by an independent commission.

This ruling came about after Everton were found to have lost £124.5m over a three-year period up until the end of the 2021/22 campaign. Under current regulations, Premier League clubs are only allowed to lose £105m over this time span.

This deduction leaves Everton in the Premier League zone as they are two points clear of safety in 19th.

It has also been reported that Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City are threatening to ‘sue Everton for £300m’. A report from The Daily Mail claimed: ‘The aggrieved trio are understood to have agreed to follow through on their previous threats to sue Everton, which they formulated over the summer after Sean Dyche’s side narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the campaign by just two points.

‘Leeds and Leicester were relegated to the Championship and Burnley have leant their support as they remain convinced that Everton’s spending breached financial rules the previous season when they were relegated.’

A report from Football Insider now claims Everton’s ‘raging board’ have ‘filed an official complaint over their £300million legal case’. They explain.

‘Everton appealed their points deduction verdict, and that case is set to be heard by a new panel. ‘However, the £300million compensation claim will be heard by the same three individuals on the FFP panel, including the chair of the commission, David Phillips KC, who has previously worked with Leeds. ‘Football Insider has been told that Everton have filed a complaint about the panel with senior figures at Goodison wanting new personnel assigned to the case. ‘Board members from Leeds, Leicester and Burnley have already met to reaffirm their plans to take legal action, and an interim hearing was held last May. ‘Phillips ruled that the case was to go ahead, adding that he was “satisfied that the applicant clubs have potential claims for compensation”. ‘Should Everton have to pay financial compensation to the three clubs, it would plunge the Merseyside club further into financial crisis.’

OPINION: Football might break out at Everton v Man Utd amid talk of takeovers, FFP and deductions

Regarding Everton’s point deduction, Roy Keane thinks the Premier League outfit should just accept this punishment.

“Could Everton just hold their hands up and take their medicine? I know it’s extreme with 10-points, but it brings a bit of closure to Everton after a difficult few years, and we all think that from a football point of view, they’ll still be able to stay up,” Keane said via The Rest is Football podcast.

“They’ll have enough to stay up, have got a cup game coming up, and can try and get the feel-good factor back in the club and take their medicine, have closure, move on, and learn from their past mistakes.”