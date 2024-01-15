Everton, Forest face points deductions over PSR breach as appeal date risks relegation limbo

Everton and Nottingham Forest both face possible points deductions having been charged by the Premier League over an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

Forest have been charged after reporting losses that exceed the allowed amount over the three-year reporting cycle, as have Everton, who are already appealing against a 10-point deduction relating to the 2021-22 season.

Both clubs are now at risk of a fine or a points deduction, and with May 24 pencilled in as a backstop date for any appeal, they could potentially reach the end of the season on May 19 without knowing their final league position or even what division they may be playing in next season.

An Everton statement read: “Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission.

“This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

A Forest statement read: “Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”