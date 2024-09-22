Former Chelsea boss ‘very interested’ in Everton job amid pressure on Sean Dyche

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter would be interested in taking over from Sean Dyche if the Everton job became available, according to reports.

The Toffees registered their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Leicester. Iliman Ndiaye netted the opener as Everton went in front for a third successive match and were in position for a first win on the road in 2024.

But once again the Toffees failed to hammer home their advantage as Jesper Lindstrom passed up big chances and saves from Mads Hermansen kept Leicester in the contest.

It was the same old story for Everton in the second period, finally succumbing to Leicester’s pressure as Stephy Mavididi struck the equaliser as both sides wait for their first win.

The Toffees – who had led 2-0 only to be beaten 3-2 in each of their last two outings, against Bournemouth and Aston Villa – got off the mark against Leicester but a point against a newly-promoted side will have done little to ease the pressure on Dyche.

And Football Insider claim that former Chelsea boss Potter is ‘very interested’ in the Everton job ‘if it becomes available’ at some point this season.

It is understood that Potter ‘could be in line to take the job if the club parts ways with Sean Dyche’ and ‘is ready to get back into football if the Goodison Park vacancy becomes available’.

The report adds:

‘Sources have told Football Insider that the board values Dyche after he steered the club away from relegation during his time in charge. ‘However, if results don’t improve then the club will act in a bid to ensure they don’t get pulled into another relegation scrap.’

MORE EVERTON COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Dyche sack? Everton ‘make huge Moyes decision’ with ex-Chelsea boss ‘discussed’ as an alternative

👉 Moyes to Everton? Eight reasons for and against ‘sensational return’ with Dyche facing the sack

👉 Premier League sack race: Dyche clear favourite after Everton’s nightmare start

After the draw to Leicester, Everton boss Dyche was upbeat and insists it was a point gained rather than two lost.

Dyche: “It’s a point gained because we needed a point or three obviously and the positivity in the performances, they’re hard yards at the minute.

“Lots of noise, lots of negativity, showered the situation but I thought there was confidence in the performance and belief.

“That shows the mentality is right. We’ve come through these situations in my 20 months, even before that, now we have to do it again. It’s a mini step but a positive mini step.

“Getting on the right side of the margins over a season pays you back, at the minute there are a lot of question marks over myself, the situation, the first thing is try to get a win so I can last the season.”

Everton have now failed to win in their last three Premier League matches despite taking the lead in all three but Dyche thinks his side are progressing.

He added: “There were clear signs today, there were good defensive responsibility from the team, only two shots on target against us.

“We all know the big question mark, can we go kill a team off? We haven’t today. But we have to keep creating the chances like we did today, because we had some very good ones.

“I’ve never lost sight that we have to win a game, we haven’t won today but it was a mini step and positive mini step because of the good display.”