Everton vs Liverpool ‘called off’ amid ‘safety concerns’ with ‘decision’ not made by the two clubs

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool has been ‘called off due to safety concerns’ following the ‘mass disruption caused by Storm Darragh’.

Everton were due to host Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, but this game has been postponed after Storm Darragh wreaked havoc.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed the ‘match has been called off on safety grounds’.

‘Saturday’s Premier League fixture between Everton and Liverpool has been called off due to safety concerns. The decision follows mass disruption caused by Storm Darragh. ‘The decision to postpone the fixture, the final Premier League Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park, was taken by authorities and not the two clubs.’

Everton subsequently confirmed Ornstein’s report. They said: “Today’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.”

Cardiff City vs Watford and Plymouth Argyle vs Oxford United have been postponed in the Championship. Further down the pyramid, the League One match between Bristol Rovers and Bolton is off along with Newport County vs Carlisle United in League Two.

