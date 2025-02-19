Former Everton forward ignites feud with Atalanta boss after ‘disrespectful comments’

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman has hit back at Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini after his harsh words following their Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the Italian side and reigning Europa League winners, were shocked by the Belgian side who launched into a 3-0 lead.

While Lookman pulled one back, he later stepped up to take a penalty after Juan Cuadrado was fouled – but his spot-kick was saved by Simon Mignolet.

Granted, their fate was already sealed at that point but Gasperini’s emotions boiled over as he publicly called out his star player.

Speaking after the defeat, he said. ‘Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen.

‘He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.’

In response, Lookman posted a message on social media hitting back and defending himself. ‘It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city,’ Lookman said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

‘In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so.

‘Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do.’

Potential Atalanta exit?

Lookman’s stock has never been higher than right now given he scored a brilliant hat trick in the Europa League final in 2024 and earned the African Player of the Season award.

Manchester United had been seen as a potential destination for the 27-year-old given Marcus Rashford’s departure to Aston Villa and with his future undecided long-term, a left-sided attacker could well arrive at Old Trafford.

His deal expires in 2026 which means this is the last summer where Atalanta will be able to receive the most value from a transfer fee before he becomes cheaper as he nears the end of his deal.

Last season saw him net 17 times and provide 10 assists in all competitions and he has continued on that form becoming more explosive and exciting on the left wing with 15 goals and seven assists in fewer games.