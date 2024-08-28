Belgian International to join Everton on loan with midfielder set to undergo a medical

Orel Mangala to undergo medical at Everton as the Toffees agree a loan deal with French club Lyon to sign the defensive midfielder as they hope to improve their defence, via the German Journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Everton have had a tough start to the season losing their opening two games against Tottenham and Brighton but will be looking to the future with their new signings.

Everton have struggled for the past few years and tensions are rising with fans as they want see some performances.

Sean Dyche’s team need to rebuild to avoid the scare of relegation to the Championship so a late scalp in the transfer window may help them with the arrival of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Via Plettenberg, the verbal agreement has been reached for a one year loan deal with the option to buy for a fee of €40m.

Mangala is expected to finalise his medical for the Merseyside club today and will be eager to play at Goodison park.

If the Belgian midfielder impresses with his performances, Everton have the option to buy Mangala from Lyon on a permanent deal.

Mangala joined the Ligue 1 side from Nottingham Forest last winter so he already has Premier League experience which will please Everton fans.

The Toffees have had a busy transfer window signing six players with the hope to have a brighter season compared to their 23/24 campaign. The addition of the former Nottingham Forest man will boost their midfield and strengthen their squad in the hope of challenging top Premier League sides.

The Belgian midfielder had already helped Nottingham Forest survive relegation which will aid Dyche’s side in their quest to stay up in the top flight of English football.

Mangala will slot straight into Everton’s midfield with the hope of plugging a leak in their defence and stopping the flow of goals into Jordan Pickford’s net.

Mangala is good in the air and can play with the ball at his feet so the blue side of Merseyside will be eager to watch him play under Dyche ahead of their huge clash with Bournemouth at the weekend.

Everton are currently sat rock bottom of the Premier League and will want to change that with a busy business end to the transfer market as it ends on Friday the 30th of August at 11pm BST.