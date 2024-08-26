Everton star blasts own fans who abused players getting on train after Tottenham defeat

Everton striker Neal Maupay has hit out at the Toffees fans who hung around to abuse the players as they boarded a train after losing to Tottenham.

Back-to-back defeats at the start of the season for the third straight year sees Everton already slipping towards full crisis-club mode.

The Toffees were put to the sword on the opening day of the season when Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra scored the goals as Brighton won 3-0 at Goodison Park with Ashley Young getting sent off for the hosts.

Then Everton conceded another four goals on Saturday as Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side won 4-0 in north London to pile more pressure on Sean Dyche.

Those early results leave the Toffees rock bottom of the Premier League table at this very early stage of the season and some supporters decided to wait at Euston Station to let the players know what they think of their performances.

Some Everton supporters were filmed hurling abuse at the players with Maupay among the players to face a volley of vitriol on their way onto the train.

Quoting the video on X, Maupay ripped into those fans, he wrote: “Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this.

“Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best!”

Everton boss Dyche admits his side need to stop gifting goals to the opposition with three or four of their

Dyche told the club’s official website: “You can’t gift teams of this calibre. We couldn’t gift it last week, either, which we did – two goals. We’ve gifted them certainly one, if not two, today and you can’t do that at this level.

“We know the qualities these sides have and if you don’t do the basics then you’re going to get hurt – and we got hurt today.”

Asked whether bad luck came into it, Dyche continued: “No. You make bad decisions if you’re not focused, not concentrating. We’re certainly not going to start crying about luck. We’ve got to be more clinical ourselves – the ball rolls along the box and you think there’s a chance of a goal but when we do it, we haven’t got enough players who take that moment on.

“I’ve spoken to them endlessly about the freedom to score a goal since I’ve been here. Players get tight and when we get in those right areas [we miss] that final pass, that final moment. That’s how big players become big players at this level.”