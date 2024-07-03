Everton sign former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal from Marseille

Everton have boosted their attacking options by completing the signing of Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who has joined for a reported £15million, is the club’s third addition of the summer following Leeds winger Jack Harrison’s return on loan and 21-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Ndiaye, who spent four seasons at Sheffield United prior to his move to the south of France last summer and scored 14 times in the Blades’ promotion-winning campaign of 2022-23, found the net just four times in 46 appearances for Marseille.

“I’m so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season,” the Senegal international told evertontv.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.

“As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists but I also like to work hard.”

Everton were one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League last season, managing just 40 goals in 38 matches.

“Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad.”