Sean Dyche’s days as Everton boss appear to be limited, with another grim relegation battle on the cards for the second half of the season and little cause for joy or optimism. What you need in those situations is something to lift the mood, bring the fun back to the game, and that’s why *checks notes* Jose Mourinho is favourite to replace him.

But if not old misery guts himself, who else might be in contention for the Everton job and the latest fight for survival? According to the latest odds, one of these poor buggers.

10) Craig Bellamy

The most interesting of a whole gaggle of 33/1 outsiders including your Carricks, your De Zerbis and the John Heitingas of this world. A former Liverpool striker who has never managed a club side would certainly represent a choice, however impressive his start with Wales.

9) Erik Ten Hag

Like the odds-on favourite, we’re not sure this one really ticks the ‘lift the mood’ box despite obvious elite-level coaching credentials that shouldn’t be entirely lost among the rubble of his Man United reign.

8) Max Allegri

The former Juventus trophy-hogger made the mistake of once expressing out loud an interest in managing in the Premier League and thus secured himself a default spot as eighth favourite in every single one of these markets for clubs big and small.

6=) David Wagner

English fans may remember Wagner from such roles as ‘Jurgen Klopp’s best mate’ and ‘Huddersfield Town manager’. Last seen getting the boot from Norwich after failing to get them through the play-offs and back into the Premier League. Did keep Huddersfield in the Premier League for two seasons and thus knows a bit about a Barclays relegation scrap.

6=) Steve Cooper

No real evidence that Leicester have improved for his departure despite the grumbles throughout his short and ill-starred reign. Not unreasonable to think Cooper could get Everton playing slightly less depressing football in a no less effective manner, but it still doesn’t exactly scream ambition from either party.

4=) Edin Terzic

The former Dortmund boss would certainly tick the ‘ambition’ box for Everton, but his growing prominence in some of the other next manager markets out there makes this one look tough for the Toffees to pull off. Would certainly be worth watching, though.

4=) Thomas Frank

We can accept that Frank will likely one day leave Brentford for some greener-grassed pastures new. We cannot accept those pastures being at Goodison.

3) Lee Carsley

This feels like it could absolutely be a goer as a big summer new-season, new-project relaunch. A former Everton player who has earned plenty of plaudits for his work with young England players would represent a bold and enterprising bid at something that could be special indeed. But it doesn’t really fit at all as a mid-season relegation-dodging firefighter appointment.

2) David Moyes

Now there’s your Everton-connected mid-season relegation-dodging firefighter appointment.

1) Jose Mourinho

<insert ‘But It Might Work For Us’ Arrested Development meme here>

READ NEXT: Amorim no longer above Arteta as Slot loses top spot – ranking all 28(!) PL managers this season