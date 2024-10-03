Former Man Utd and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has emerged as a ‘strong option’ to become the next Everton boss if Sean Dyche is sacked, according to reports.

Everton manager Dyche recently insisted his immediate situation will not change in the wake of news of a sale of the club to the Friedkin Group.

The announcement ten days ago that the previous prospective new owners had returned to the table and reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94 per cent stake in the club, despite John Textor’s Eagle Football Group seemingly being in pole position, has been greeted positively.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A side Roma, still has to gain approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority but that seems more straightforward than with 777 Partners, the last party to have a bid accepted.

However, speaking a week ago, Everton boss Dyche said it changed little for him in terms of planning for the January transfer window or his own future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

“There is obviously a long way to go to get everything to a final point but the early signs look favourable,” Dyche told reporters before they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday.

“We’ll have to wait and see but it certainly looks like a stronger situation than in the past.

“It (the club) has been on unsettled ground for some time now, with varying situations and opinions on what was and what is and what should be.

“Certainly in its initial spell, should it get over the line, I imagine it will bring the feeling of stability after an up-and-down period for many different reasons.

“I can only go on what broadly has been said that they have done a good job with Roma. I don’t know what their strategy and model will be.”

Football Insider have claimed that former Man Utd manager Mourinho has become a ‘strong option’ to replace Dyche ‘once Dan Friedkin completes his takeover’.

On Fenerbahce boss Mourinho returning to the Premier League, Football Insider add:

‘Mourinho, 61, only took over at Turkish club Fenerbache in the summer but sources have told Football Insider “don’t rule Jose out”. ‘The three-time Premier League winner has been mentioned in senior circles at the Merseysiders as a contender to replace the struggling Dyche, 53.’

It remains unlikely that Dyche’s contract will be extended under Friedkin and the report continued:

‘Friedkin, 59, who also owns Italian side Roma, is believed to have told his inner circle that he does not regard Dyche as a viable long-term manager of the club and the right manager to lead them out at the new stadium.’

Dyche said last week that he had not spoken to the prospective new owners, and did not know whether he would get the opportunity, but his focus remains on improving a start to the season which has now brought four points from six Premier League matches.

“It’s not a given they speak to me but I’d imagine they will at some point. I’ll await news on that,” Dyche added.

“All these things are to be decided upon should the new ownership come in. They will have a view of what the club is and until I know more about that then my situation doesn’t change.

“I keep working hard, as I have been doing with the staff and players, to change the current situation.

“There has been a lot of good change but the current situation of course needs changing as we need to get back to winning games.”