Everton have intensified efforts to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and are not put off by his £300,000-a-week wages, according to reports.

Grealish is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium after a disappointing campaign.

Man City are hoping to move him on this summer, but there are a lack of clubs willing to meet his hefty wage demands.

According to The Times, however, Everton are not fazed and would be willing to cover ‘most’ of Grealish’s salary.

The report from Paul Joyce says the Toffees are ‘not put off’ and the former Aston Villa captain is ‘keen to move’ to Merseyside.

Indeed, David Moyes’ side have ‘ramped up efforts’ and ‘strengthened their interest’, and hope the 29-year-old ‘will grasp the chance to revive his career’.

MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd want Hojlund gone; fresh Isak to Liverpool blow

The goal for Everton is to secure Grealish on loan and ‘further conversations have taken place’ in order to ‘establish the parameters by which an agreement can be brokered’.

City’s desire for ‘as much of Grealish’s £300k-a-week wage as possible’ would see the club he joins paying ‘at least £12million’ over the course of the campaign.

Everton have not been ‘dissuaded’ by those demands and are pushing ahead with talks, confident the £100m winger wants to join them.

The Cityzens are also hoping to offload out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips struggled on loan at relegated Ipswich Town last season and has not been given a number by Pep Guardiola for the 2025/26 season.

Reports have emerged that he is being targeted by his former club, Leeds United, but we can’t find the story anywhere. It could be X nonsense. It could be genuine. Let’s wait and see.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Newcastle finally land top target as Howe gets ‘new centre-back’ after transfer ‘agreement’

👉 Amorim sends ‘clear message’ to Man Utd flop with Ratcliffe ‘prepared to let him leave’

👉 Liverpool ‘enter race’ to hijack Man Utd transfer as Romano reveals when £104m deal could be done

Everton played in front of their home fans for their final pre-season friendly against AS Roma on Saturday, losing 1-0.

After the defeat, Toffees manager Moyes described the stadium as “brilliant” and says he wants his players to now live up to their surroundings.

“It will take time to get adapted to it completely,” the manager said. “It is a brilliant football ground. It is a great stadium and, hopefully, it gets a chance to see some really good players and teams in the future.

“It is a wonderful viewing stadium and it is a step up from Goodison, for sure. For Everton Football Club, it is a real positive step and something, hopefully, we can make better as we go on. We have built this, there are a few bits to get in behind the scenes, but it is no different to the team.

“We need to build a team and lots of bits behind the team need to get done as well.”

Everton are also in talks to sign Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who was left out of the Saints’ squad for their Championship opener against Wrexham.

READ NEXT: Man Utd usurp Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!