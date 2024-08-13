According to reports, Everton have ‘offered’ £24m to FC Barcelona to sign attacker Vitor Roque, who has also been linked with Newcastle United this month.

The Toffees have been active in the transfer market this summer as they have signed Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam permanently, while Jesper Lindstrom has joined the Premier League club on loan.

While a fresh report claims Everton have ‘re-opened talks’ with Man Utd regarding the sale of Jarrad Branthwaite, the Toffees could make a couple more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

19-year-old Roque looks to be one of their targets. He joined Barcelona during the 2023 summer transfer window but barely featured for the La Liga giants during his debut season in 2023/24.

The Brazil international only made 16 appearances for Barcelona last season, with only two starts coming in La Liga.

With Dani Olmo and Nico Williams identified as key summer targets, Barcelona need to offload several talents to free up funds and Roque is likely to leave before the end of this month.

Last month, a report in Spain claimed Roque has been informed that he ‘won’t play for Barcelona again’. This comes after his agent – Andre Cury – urged the club to give him more minutes.

Cury said: “I think Vitor Roque has to have more minutes. Nobody understands why they’re not giving him that. Xavi has never spoken to the player, I don’t understand it.

“[Roque] has to work and work harder, and wait for the opportunities, but I believe there were already many, many games in which those minutes could have been given, so we wouldn’t need to be talking about this issue today.”

Roque has been linked with several European clubs this summer and it was claimed earlier this month that he has received an ‘offer’ from Newcastle United.

Everton have since joined the race to sign Roque and according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, they have submitted their “first offer” to Barcelona.

He said: “FC Everton continuing to explore a deal to sign Vitor #Roque with a first offer of €25m + €3m add-ons [around £24m overall].

“Immediately rejected by Barcelona as they want €30-35m. Understand that Everton are in ongoing talks with Deco. 19 y/o striker from Barca with a contract until 2031.”

Everton are also looking at Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but Manchester Evening News are reporting that they face competition from two Premier League rivals.