Everton are reportedly considering signing Willian on a free transfer, with the former Premier League winger exploring a return to the English top flight.

Willian has played for three Premier League sides, and left the last of them – Fulham – in 2024. After a short period without a club, he moved to Olympiacos, but played just 11 games before his contract was ended.

According to the Telegraph, he is exploring a move back to the Premier League following that decision. It’s said he’s been offered to clubs on a free transfer.

One of those clubs is Everton, and they are believed to be among the teams considering moving for him. The Toffees are 16th in the Premier League, just a point above the drop zone, and returning manager David Moyes is hoping for January reinforcements.

Willian could be a useful asset to help stave off the drop. Though he is not the same player who starred at Chelsea, or even Arsenal, where he was less effective, of the 93 goals he’s had a direct hand in in the Premier League, 17 came in two seasons at Fulham.

He was 34 when he joined the Cottagers, and was directly involved in 10 Premier League goals in his first season there.

Just a couple of years on, he clearly feels he can still have an impact on the biggest stage, and for Everton, it would not be a massive gamble to sign a player on a free who has the quality to keep them from being relegated.

It is believed that work is being done for Everton to sign some new talent, so their squad could look differently at the end of January to the struggling side that Moyes presently has at his disposal.

