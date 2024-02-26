Everton point deduction: ‘Penalty reduced’ to six points after appeal; another hearing ‘still to come’

According to reports, Everton have had their 10-point Premier League points deduction reduced after appealing the initial ‘unjust’ verdict.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction last November after an independent commission found they had exceeded permitted losses under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £19.5million over an assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season.

An independent appeal board has now cut that by four points, which moves the club on to 25 points in the table and up to 15th place.

The club face a second PSR complaint for breaching rules over the assessment period running to the end of last season.

The complaint was laid on January 15 and under standard directions for PSR cases agreed by top-flight clubs last summer, the commission hearing in that case must conclude no later than 12 weeks after that complaint, which would be April 8.

More to follow…