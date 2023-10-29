Everton in ‘pole position’ to beat West Ham, Leicester to top talent who could replace cult hero

Everton are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign young Perth Glory defender James Overy, who is also a target for West Ham United and Leicester City.

The Toffees don’t have a lot of funds at their disposal due to their ongoing financial issues, but Sean Dyche is still keen to bring in young talents for the future.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are close to luring Overy to Goodison Park despite competition for his signature.

Writing on his Patreon page, Nixon claims that Overy has been on trial with Everton and starred in a youth game for them last week.

The 16-year-old plays as a right-sided wing-back and is considered to be one of the best young talents in Australia.

Right-back is a position that has been a problem for Everton. Club captain Seamus Coleman has been one of the first names on the team sheet for many years, but the 35-year-old is past his best and has struggled with injuries.

Ashley Young has been utilised by Dyche regularly this season, but again, as a 38-year-old he is not a long-term solution.

Nathan Patterson, on the other hand, has bags of potential, but due to inconsistent performances isn’t fully trusted by Dyche. Therefore, Overy could be the Coleman replacement Everton have been crying out for.

Nixon adds that Overy, who is set to make a senior debut for A-League club Perth Glory, does not need to obtain a work permit to play in the UK due to having a Scottish mother.

The Scottish Football Association are reportedly chasing Overy as they want him to play for them rather than the Australia national team, which shows he is a highly regarded talent.

As mentioned, West Ham and Leicester are also keen on signing the talented teenager, but it is Everton who are currently leading the race.

