Everton reach decision on signing former Man Utd record-breaker as free agent

Everton have been spoken to regarding the possibility of signing a former Manchester United record-breaker, and a decision on whether to proceed with a free agent swoop has been reached.

Everton’s window was a miserable one for those of a Toffees persuasion, and the frustration levels peaked on deadline day.

Not only did Everton sell their best player in the form of Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City for a very modest looking £65m fee, but the £40m arrival of Folarin Balogun fell through at the eleventh hour.

With Beto sold to Fiorentina, neither of Richarlison or Balogun arriving, and a late loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee rejected by Man Utd, the only striker David Moyes can now select is Thierno Barry.

Everton can explore the free agent market, with unattached players able to be signed outside of the transfer windows.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Everton are amongst a number of Premier League sides who’ve been contacted regarding the opportunity to sign Anthony Martial.

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Everton could sign Anthony Martial as free agent

The report explained: ‘Before the transfer window closed, intermediaries made contact with a number of clubs in England to make them aware that Martial would be open to a return to the Premier League.

‘And they claim that Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur are among those who have all been spoken to in recent days about the possibility of signing the former United forward.’

Martial, now 30, became the most expensive teenage signing in football history at the time of his move to Man Utd back in 2015.

Since leaving the Red Devils in 2024, he’s played for AEK Athens in Greece and most recently, Monterrey in Mexico.

Martial’s spell with Monterrey was a dire one, with the Frenchman scoring just once in 20 appearances.

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The frontman was let go by mutual consent on June of this year, and has remained without a club ever since.

Yet despite Everton’s desperate need for a back-up striker, a move for Martial appears highly unlikely.

TEAMtalk got in touch with sources close to Everton who have poured cold water on the prospect of bringing Martial to Merseyside.