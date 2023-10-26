Everton: Report provides ‘big update’ on 12-point deduction with ‘hearing set to be concluded’

According to reports, Everton are ‘confident’ that they will ‘avoid a major points deduction’ over alleged breaches of financial rules.

It was revealed earlier this week by The Daily Telegraph that the Premier Lague have asked an independent commission hearing charges against the Merseyside outfit to impose a severe punishment for their alleged wrongdoing.

The Toffees – who are 19th in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – are alleged to have breached the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules over a period ending with the 2021-22 season.

The maximum punishment for this breach is a 12-point deduction and the league referred the club to the independent commission in March 2023.

In response to this referral, a statement from Everton read: “The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.”

Now a report from Football Insider have provided a ‘big update’ on the hearing, with Everton ‘confident of avoiding the 12-point deduction suggested by the Premier League’. The report explains.

‘The Toffees began their disciplinary hearing with the Premier League at the start of the week addressing allegations that they breached spending rules. The hearing is set to be concluded in the coming days. ‘ [A 12-point deduction] would be a record-breaking punishment for a top-flight side and would leave Sean Dyche’s side with negative points in this season’s standings. ‘However, sources have told Football Insider that Everton are growing in confidence that they will avoid a major points deduction. ‘The Toffees have repeatedly insisted that they have followed all profit and sustainability rules despite posting huge losses in recent seasons. They reported losses of £371.8m in the past three years and have posted annual losses for five consecutive years.’

READ MORE: Ten crucial players who were almost sold by their clubs in the summer – failed Man Utd transfer at 9)



The report later notes that Everton ‘could face a huge legal battle’ with Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley if they are ‘found guilty’.

‘If Everton are found to be guilty, they could also face a huge legal battle with Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley on top of any other punishment. ‘As revealed by Football Insider, the three clubs are prepared to sue Everton for £300million if found guilty. ‘The three clubs are seeking compensation from Everton following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.’

READ MORE: Chelsea slip-up leaves three Prem sides yet to drop points from a winning position this season

