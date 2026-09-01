Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton are ‘set to complete’ the signing of Folarin Balogun, who could be one of three deadline day signings.

Everton have been active in the transfer market for signings on deadline day, and this has centred around their pursuit of a new striker.

After letting Beto join Serie A outfit Fiorentina, Everton have been keen to sign a replacement and they reached an agreement for Balogun ahead of the transfer deadline.

Initially, this transfer looked likely to be completed with plenty of time remaining, but Everton and Monaco have encountered issues while Balogun underwent his medical.

There were reports that Balogun failed his medical, but respected reporter David Ornstein revealed late on Tuesday night that a deal is still on.

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Ornstein explained on X: ‘Everton hopeful of completing deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco before transfer window closes.

‘#EFC deal for 25yo #ASMonaco striker being renegotiated with lower fixed fee + higher bonuses. Loan move for Joshua Zirkzee of #MUFC off.’

As Ornstein mentioned, Everton have also moved for Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee as an alternative to Balogun, but a move for the Dutchman is off after the Red Devils refused to let him leave.

And thankfully for Everton, Fabrizio Romano has since reported that they are now set to sign Balogun.

Romano said on X: ‘Everton and AS Monaco are in direct talks to sort issues trying to get Folarin Balogun deal done.

‘All parties on it. #EFC.’

He added: ‘Everton and AS Monaco now believe they have all set to complete Folarin Balogun deal.

‘Documents being exchanged.’

Everton re-sign Jack Grealish with Ainsley Maitland-Niles to follow

Balogun could be one of three deadline day signings for Everton, who are reportedly also set to sign former Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles as an alternative to Kenny Tete.

But Jack Grealish is Everton’s first deadline day arrival, with the club confirming that he has returned on loan from Man City.

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On this move, Grealish said: “I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – It’s massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton.

“I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.”