Everton sack Sean Dyche hours before FA Cup clash amid Jose Mourinho links

Premier League club Everton have sacked manager Sean Dyche hours before their FA Cup match against Peterborough.

Dyche leaves the Toffees 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone.

An Everton club statement confirmed: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course.

“Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock move to Goodison Park.

Mourinho currently manages Fenerbahce in Turkey and it will be interesting to see if Everton’s interest is genuine or pure speculation.

