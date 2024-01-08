Everton sale: Euro giants eye Man Utd, Tottenham target in shock move despite obscene asking price

According to reports, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face serious competition in the race to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

After impressing while on loan with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, Branthwaite returned to Everton ahead of this campaign and he has been one of the breakout stars in the Premier League this season.

Making 21 appearances across all competitions, Branthwaite has struck up a great partnership with James Tarkowski and had it not been for Everton‘s 10-point deduction, they would be comfortable around the mid-table positions.

Branthwaite’s form for Everton has fuelled talk of a move to a Premier League rival and the Toffees have reportedly slapped a £100m asking price on him amid interest from Man Utd and Spurs.

The centre-back is under contract until 2027 and while Everton’s reported asking price is pretty optimistic, they are right to give it their all to retain their prized asset.

But their hands may eventually be tied as – according to The Daily Mail – Spanish giants Real Madrid are also tracking Branthwaite.

The Englishman is ‘on Real Madrid’s radar’ and it is rightly noted that their interest will ‘excite’ him. The report adds.

‘A number of Premier League and foreign sides have taken note, Manchester United and Tottenham in particular, but it is the interest of Real that will excite the young Cumbrian. ‘He is no stranger to Real boss Carlo Ancelotti of course as the Italian gave him his first team debut while coach at Everton and he has often received further messages of encouragement from Carlo’s assistant and son, Davide. ‘They are assessing a number of options and Branthwaite has received some glowing reports from scouts. ‘Described by his former mentor and coach Ruud van Nistelrooy as ‘complete’ from their time working together at PSV Eindhoven, Real want to know if Branthwaite also has the mentality and personality to undertake such a move. They will continue to monitor his progress in the coming months.’

FEATURE: Golden Generation of failed managers sums up the problem with privilege and celebrity culture

The report also points out that ‘Everton would not consider selling Branthwaite cheaply’ but interested clubs feel they are ‘vulnerable to offers regardless of the proposed takeover from 777 Partners’.

Branthwaite’s agent – David Reeves – recently pointed out that the Everton star is going to carry on “getting better” while “enjoying this moment”.

“Everton were the ones who took a chance on Jarrad in signing him from Carlisle and he is happy getting a run in the team and playing well,” Reeves said.

“You can’t help but notice the way he is performing but he’s a loyal, level-headed lad and he’s enjoying this moment. He just wants to carry on growing as a player, getting better.”