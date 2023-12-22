Everton boss ruses ‘moments of truth’ but promises no Carabao Cup hangover

Sean Dyche expects no hangover for Everton after their Carabao Cup exit as they look to continue their fine Premier League form at Tottenham this weekend.

The Toffees were knocked out of the cup in the quarter-finals by Fulham at Goodison Park on Tuesday after losing a penalty shootout 7-6 following a 1-1 draw.

Their previous four matches had all been league victories, and Everton boss Dyche told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Spurs: “Different competition, different feel, and the performance (on Tuesday) was very good.

“I’ve highlighted that to the players. So there shouldn’t be any hangover at all.

“The stats particularly of the physical outputs were very high again. A lot of the details, in general, were very good – apart from the moments of truth where we needed to score. So there were a lot of good signs from our performance.”

READ: Everton huge climbers in latest PL mood rankings, but not even Anfield housery can save Man United

Everton, who in November were deducted 10 points for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, have moved out of the relegation zone and up to 16th, seven points clear of it, with successive victories against Nottingham Forest away (1-0), Newcastle (3-0) and Chelsea (2-0) at home and Burnley away (2-0).

Dyche said: “Early season I thought we were playing really well, we just couldn’t score goals. We’ve changed that around and we are keeping clean sheets.

“Results change the perception. It also adds to the belief of the group. But there’s been so much work that has been done. There is still more work to do.

“When the 10 points happen and then the players go ‘right’, and we park it quickly and move on, that’s a sign – it’s not just talking about it, they’re actually taking it on, and that’s very pleasing.”

The result at Dyche’s old club Burnley last Saturday was a fourth straight away win, and overall Everton have claimed 16 points from a possible 24 on the road so far this term.

Dyche said: “There was a lot of noise about many things, but certainly about the away form when I got here (in January).

“I think the mentality to it has improved significantly. We’ve done a lot of collective work on that, that home and away mentality, and trying to find different ways of operating away from home.

“Of course, there are some very good teams in the Premier League. Stats and facts suggest some games are often harder. I think Tottenham is one – on the other hand, we’re going very well.”

Tottenham are currently fifth under summer appointment Ange Postecoglou.

Dyche said: “I know they had a recent blip but they’ve shown that is a blip. They’re a good outfit. I don’t know the manager but like what I’ve heard and the way he is speaking. If I get 10 minutes with him, that would be great.

“He said recently about playing well but they weren’t winning, and that it’s about winning, he doesn’t want to be known for how he plays, he wants to be known to win. I’m refreshed by that attitude, that’s for sure.”