Everton in ‘six-horse race’ with Palace, Fulham for ex-Arsenal youngster who is ‘open’ to Prem move

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both interested in signing Ajax striker Chuba Akpom in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Akpom came through the Arsenal youth academy, joining the Premier League giants at the age of six.

He only made 12 appearances for the Gunners and spent the vast majority of his time at the club out on loan.

His most successful loan spell was his final as an Arsenal player, scoring six goals in 16 games for Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense.

The 28-year-old also played for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton before joining Greek club PAOK in 2018.

After two years in Greece, Akpom returned to England, signing for Middlesbrough in a deal worth a reported £2.75million.

Five goals in 40 games in his debut season at the Riverside saw him return to PAOK for the 2021/22 campaign and last term for Boro ended up being the best year of his career, being named Championship Player of the Year.

Akpom scored 28 Championship goals in 22/23 and was snapped up by Ajax for around £10m in August.

His time in the Netherlands has been very difficult, though, with Ajax starting the season woefully but are now unbeaten in their last four Eredivisie games, winning three.

In those last four league games, Akpom has scored all five of his goals for the Dutch giants, who are now managed by John van ‘t Schip after Maurice Steijn’s sacking in October.

In 13 appearances for Ajax, the 28-year-old has only started twice.

With his form picking up, six Premier League clubs are monitoring the former Arsenal youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who says Crystal Palace and Fulham are among those interested in bringing Akpom back to England, with a ‘six-horse race’ taking place.

The report claims that Ajax are willing to loan Akpom out in January and the player is also ‘open’ to joining a club in the Premier League.

As well as Palace and Fulham, there is interest from Luton Town, Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley.

The Cottagers are in dire need of a prolific striker after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal in the summer.

Marco Silva landed Raul Jimenez before the season but he has been far from prolific, scoring once all season.

