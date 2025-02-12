Everton star hits back at Man Utd legend Scholes over ‘idiot’ jibe with ‘daughter’s toes’ retort

Neal Maupay has hit back at Paul Scholes over his 'idiot' jibe.

Everton striker Neal Maupay has hit back at Paul Scholes for calling him an “idiot” with a dig about the Man Utd legend’s “daughter’s toes”.

A clip of Liverpool legend Carragher and Scholes discussing inflammatory goal celebrations emerged on social media on Tuesday.

The topic came up after Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly chose to mock Erling Haaland’s trademark goal celebration after scoring in the Gunners 5-1 win over Manchester City recently.

A fan on The Overlap was heard asking: “What’s the difference between that and when someone stole James Madison’s darts celebration?”

In response, Scholes said: “Neal Maupay? Yeah, but he’s an idiot. He just takes the p*** anyway, doesn’t he?”

Scholes should have known not to taunt Maupay – who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille from Premier League outfit Everton – with the former France Under-21 international hitting back on social media.

Maupay quoted the video on X with a savage reply, he wrote: “Surprised Paul Scholes can fit my name in his mouth alongside his daughter’s toes,” with a foot emoji.

Former Brentford striker Maupay was referring to a video on Scholes’ daughter’s Instagram that appears to show the Man Utd legend with her toes in his mouth.

It’s not the first time that Maupay has made headlines for his antics on social media with the Everton striker teasing his parent club back in November.

Maupay wrote: “Whenever I’m having a bad day I just check the Everton score and smile.”

The Frenchman copied Maddison’s darts celebration last season in front of the Tottenham fans before the feud went to another level on social media.

When asked if they had fallen out, Maupay told talkSPORT: “You need to ask him. From my side, I’ve got no problem with him or anyone. I know when I do things like that and we lose the game they will come for me.

“That’s fine, I can take it. For me, football is a game and growing up I did the same stuff. I don’t want to stop now.”

Maupay added: “I’m just having a bit of banter and a bit of a laugh, there’s nothing deep. I like to give something, but I can receive as well.

“It’s just fun. I like a bit of banter with my mates. That’s just how it is, just because I’m a professional footballer doesn’t mean I can’t do it.

“I don’t know how people react to it, but it’s just me.”