Everton takeover ‘big twist’ with bidder tipped to ‘demand huge discount’ ahead of ‘legal battle’

According to reports, 777 Partners are ‘preparing to re-enter negotiations’ with Premier League outfit Everton over their proposed takeover.

Back in September, it was revealed that 777 Partners have ‘reached an agreement’ to acquire Farhad Moshiri’s full 94.1% stake in the Premier League club.

At the time, 777’s Founder and Managing Partner Josh Wander said: “We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the Club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.

“Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men’s and women’s teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters.

“As part of this, we are committed to partnering with the local community over the long-term, working on important projects such as the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world class stadium venue, allowing thousands more Evertonians to attend our home matches and contribute to the economic and cultural regeneration of Merseyside.”

Since this agreement was reached, Everton have been docked ten points for breaching one of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

They were sanctioned by an independent commission after they were found to have lost £124.5m over a three-year period up until the end of the 2021/22 season when top-flight clubs are only allowed to lose £105m over this time span.

It has also been indicated that Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City have ‘agreed to sue Everton for £300m’ as they are arguing that the Toffees’ spending affected recent relegation fights.

Football Insider have now revealed a so-called ‘big twist’ regarding the Everton takeover as 777 Partners are ‘preparing to re-enter negotiations over the price’ of their proposal ahead of a ‘legal battle’.

The report adds: ‘With 777 Partners now facing additional legal fees and a potential £300million payout, they are preparing to reopen talks with Farhad Moshiri over the takeover price.

‘They reportedly agreed to a deal worth more than £500million to buy Moshiri’s 94.1 percent stake in the club back in September, but could now demand a huge discount following the club’s guilty FFP verdict.

‘777 have already provided a £40million loan to Everton to help the club with operating costs while the takeover is in the process of being assessed.’

