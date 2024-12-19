The corner flag at Goodison Park, a picture we are obliged to use for any and all club statements

Everton have confirmed that their takeover has finally been ‘finalised’ and their new owners have revealed their six ‘key priorities’ ahead of a new era.

Everton‘s takeover has been in the works for a long time and it came to fruition on Thursday morning as the Premier League club confirmed in a statement that a deal has been ‘finalised’ with ‘Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited (Roundhouse), an entity within The Friedkin Group (TFG)’.

In September, it was revealed that a takeover was ‘close’ as talks were at an ‘advanced stage’, but several delays have meant the process has dragged on longer than necessary.

Still, the Toffees have got what they wanted as they enter a new era. They are also leaving Goodison Park for a new stadium as the 2024/25 campaign is their final season at their beloved ground.

TFG have a big job at Everton as the Premier League side are 16th in the table after 15 games and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

In a statement, Everton revealed TFG’s six ‘key priorities’ and several appointments after their ‘deal received the necessary regulatory approvals from the Premier League, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority’.

‘Dan Friedkin, Chairman and CEO of TFG is proposed to be Chairman of the Board. He has appointed Marc Watts to serve as Executive Chairman, who will be responsible in this role for the management of the club. Ana Dunkel, TFG’s Chief Financial Officer and Colin Chong, the Club’s interim CEO will also serve on the Board. Additional appointments will be made in the coming weeks. ‘TFG’s vision for Everton Football Club focuses on building a sustainable and successful future. Key priorities include: ‘Strengthening the men’s first-team squad through thoughtful and strategic investment. ‘Cultivating home-grown superstars through Everton’s Academy. ‘Fostering a distinct on-pitch and commercial strategy for the women’s team. ‘Respecting the Club’s traditions and keeping Everton at the heart of the community. ‘Maximising the potential of the new stadium through long-term commercial partnerships and events that benefit the city of Liverpool. ‘Enhancing Everton’s reputation as a unique and historical name in world football.’

Friedkin has also penned an 181-word ‘message’ to Everton supporters. His statement read:

“Dear Evertonians,

“Following the completion of the takeover of Everton Football Club, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and introduce the incoming Executive Chairman of Everton, Marc Watts.

“I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, The Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution.

“The Friedkin Group is a diverse family of companies with a global footprint spanning industries such as sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and adventure. Across all our endeavours, we strive to deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions. We are thrilled to bring this ethos to Everton and the Liverpool City Region.

“Whilst we are new to the Club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world. We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city.

“Once again, thank you for your continued support.

“Yours sincerely, Dan Friedkin.”