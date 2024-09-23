Everton takeover: US billionaire ‘close’ to sealing deal with talks in ‘advanced stages’

AS Roma owner and US billionaire Dan Friedkin is now ‘close’ to completing a takeover of Premier League club Everton, according to reports.

Everton recently played down prospective new owner John Textor’s comments about being close to a takeover earlier this month, insisting “there remains work to be done”.

In an interview earlier in September, the American, who has a 45 per cent share in Crystal Palace which he has to offload first, said the deadline to complete with Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri was November 30 but he felt it could be done before then.

Everton immediately moved to distance themselves from Textor’s assessment of the situation.

“The club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the club,” said a statement.

“While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.

“Accordingly, the comments made by Mr Textor merely represent his personal view on club matters.

“Everyone at the club is staying focused on providing the best support possible to Sean (Dyche) and the squad as we head into the weekend’s fixture.

“The club will provide updates in respect of new investment when there is material news to communicate to supporters and other stakeholders – and this will be done through official club channels.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports, Textor said the opportunity to become the new owner of Everton was like being asked if he would like to become the President of the United States.

He also said he would have preferred for the club to remain at Goodison Park rather than move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

But now US outlet Bloomberg insist that Friedkin – who owns Italian giants Roma already – is ‘closing in on a takeover of Everton FC, the Premier League team that has been struggling to find a buyer, according to people familiar with the situation.’

Talks between Friedkin and Moshiri ‘are in advanced stages to strike a deal, the people said, which would bring an end to months of uncertainty at the Liverpool-based football team’.

Despite previously announcing in July that he wouldn’t be buying Everton, Friedkin has ‘reignited his plan to buy the club, competing against US investor John Textor’.

